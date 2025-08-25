Baker was waived by the Packers on Monday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Baker will once again be placed on waivers after the Packers claimed him Aug. 12 following his departure from Las Vegas. The wide receiver failed to record any stats while playing 16 offensive snaps in the Packers' 20-7 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday. Baker will now look for another opportunity elsewhere, though he could stick around Green Bay as a member of the practice squad.