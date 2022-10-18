Baker was waived by the Seahawks following the end of his six-game suspension Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Baker finished serving a six-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy, though he'll now have to make his 2022 debut elsewhere. The second-year wideout played 27 special-teams snaps in two games while bouncing back and forth between the Saints' active roster and practice squad last season. Baker will likely look to land a practice-squad contract with a new team where he can serve as a game-day activation.