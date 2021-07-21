Short has been cleared for football activities after undergoing shoulder surgery last season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The former Pro Bowler has already been in talks with a handful of teams and could land somewhere prior to the beginning of training camp. The 32-year-old recorded six tackles (three solo) in three games last season before suffering the shoulder injury.
