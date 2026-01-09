McDonald has declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, he announced.

McDonald will take his game to the next level after three seasons at Ohio State. The defensive tackle had an outstanding 2025 season, totaling 65 tackles and three sacks. He tied his season high in tackles against Miami in the opening round of the College Football Playoff. At 6-foot-3, 326 pounds, he is one of the top interior defensive linemen in the class and projects as a first-round pick.