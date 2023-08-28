Tampa Bay will waive Geiger on Monday, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Geiger appeared in three games for the Buccaneers as a rookie last season, but he finds himself an early casualty of roster cutdowns. The second-year pro did put forth a strong showing in Tampa Bay's preseason opener, though, and he could be a candidate to resurface on the practice squad.
