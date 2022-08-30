The Buccaneers waived Geiger on Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Geiger signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech, where he caught 44 passes for 533 yards and a score during his final collegiate campaign. The 5-foot-10 wideout caught all four of his targets for 52 yards during the preseason opener but operated primarily on special teams during the final two exhibition contests. Per Auman, Geiger is a likely candidate to join Tampa Bay's practice squad if he clears waivers.