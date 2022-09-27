The Buccaneers signed Geiger to their practice squad Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Geiger was let go by Tampa Bay on Monday, but he signed back with the team's practice squad Tuesday after he cleared waivers. The 24-year-old receiver played four offensive snaps (six percent) during Sunday's 14-12 loss to the Packers, while he was also active for the team's Week 2 contest against New Orleans. However, Geiger's recent opportunities came at the expense of fellow WRs Mike Evans (suspension), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) all being held out Week 3. Once the team's receiver corps returns to full health, the 180-pounder will likely have a difficult time competing for snaps.