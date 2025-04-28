Lynch-Adams is slated to sign with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Across six collegiate seasons, three schools (Michigan State, UMASS and Rutgers) and 57 games, Lynch-Adams finished with 2,537 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. Last year at Michigan State, the running back recorded 649 rushing yards and two rushing scores. Carolina's backfield is pretty full going into offseason activities, with two 1,000-yard rushers from 2024, Chuba Hubbard and Rico Dowdle, as well as a fourth-round pick from this year's draft, Trevor Etienne.