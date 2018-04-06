Webster (Achilles/shoulder) was released by the Rams on Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This move isn't a huge surprise considering the Rams have already added cornerbacks Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib and Sam Shields this offseason and saved roughly $3.5 million by letting Webster loose. Furthermore, Webster is on the mend from a ruptured Achilles tendon and is unlikely to be available for the start of the upcoming season. In fact, this kind of injury can sometimes take up to a year to recover from and, since he went down in December, there's a real possibility that Webster won't be available to play until the latter half of the 2018 campaign.