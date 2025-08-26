Kazmeir Allen: Dropped by Washington
Allen was waived by the Commanders on Tuesday, Zach Selby of the team's official website reports.
Allen turned 11 carries into 45 yards while also adding nine kickoff returns for 229 yards and a punt return for two yards over three preseason contests with Washington. If the running back clears waivers, there's a good chance he sticks around as a member of the Commanders' practice squad.
