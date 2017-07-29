Cannon was released by the Jets on Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Chris Gragg was added in a corresponding roster move. The 21-year-old Cannon will look for another opportunity elsewhere. The Jets already had 15 wide receivers on their roster, so there is likely a more advantageous situation out there.

