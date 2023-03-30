Neal (hip) is expected to sign with the Steelers, Chris Halicke of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Neal, a 2016 first-round pick and Pro-Bowler, appears as if he'll pursue his eighth campaign in the NFL as a member of the Steelers. The 27-year-old spent the first five years of his career in Atlanta before suiting up for the Cowboys in 2021 and eventually for the Buccaneers in 2022. Across 17 appearances last season, Neal amassed 63 tackles, four passes defensed and one interception.
