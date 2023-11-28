Arizona waived Ingram on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
After claiming Michael Carter off waivers from the Jets and getting James Conner and Emari Demarcado back from injuries in recent weeks, the Cardinals didn't have much of a need to keep Ingram around as a fourth running back. Before he was a healthy inactive for the Cardinals' Week 12 loss to the Rams, Ingram appeared in eight games and mustered just 74 yards on 35 carries (2.1 average) to go with four receptions for 26 yards.
