The Chiefs signed Ingram to their practice squad Thursday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

The second-year running back out of USC has already found a new home after the Cardinals waived him just two days ago. Ingram saw an increased workload in Arizona while James Conner was on injured reserve, appearing in eight games and logging 100 yards from scrimmage on 39 touches. If Jerick McKinnon (groin) is unable to suit up this weekend, Ingram has a chance at being elevated to the Chiefs' active roster.