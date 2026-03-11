Ingram (undisclosed) will be an unrestricted free agent after he was not tendered by the Chiefs on Wednesday, per the NFL's transaction report.

Ingram was set to compete for a spot on the Chiefs' 53-man roster last season after he inked a futures deal with Kansas City in February of 2025. However, he was waived by the team in mid-March with an injury designation due to an undisclosed issue, which led to him reverting to the Chiefs' injured reserve after clearing waivers. Now that he's an unrestricted free agent, Ingram will look to catch on with a team in need of backfield depth.