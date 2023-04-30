Mitchell is expected to sign with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Mitchell was consistent in his production over his three years at East Carolina and earned the starting role in his last two seasons. He had a career year in 2022 as he rushed for 1,452 yards and 14 touchdowns on 201 carries, which earned him a spot on the First Team All-ACC as he ranked second in the FBS in yards per carry (7.2) and 10th in rushing yards per game (121.0). Though undersized at 5-foot-8, his footwork and elusiveness give him the opportunity to develop into an effective, change-of-pace back in an NFL offense.