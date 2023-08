Doss did not make the Chargers' 53-man roster and was waived by the team Tuesday.

Doss spent his first two seasons bouncing back and forth between the Raiders practice squad and active roster. He subsequently spent time on the practice squads of the Falcons, Jets, Giants and most recently the Chargers in 2022. It looks like he is trending towards that role again in the upcoming season, but Los Angeles will need to make him that offer first.