Keelan Doss: Lands with Jags' practice squad

Doss went unclaimed on waivers and signed with the Jaguars' practice squad Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Garafolo also notes that Doss had the choice between Jacksonville's and Oakland's practice squads. The undrafted rookie was originally waived by the Raiders on Saturday. In the preseason, Doss reeled in 17 of 26 targets for 162 yards and one touchdown over four games.

