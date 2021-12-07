site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: keelan-doss-released-from-jets-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Keelan Doss: Released from Jets' practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Doss was released from the Jets' practice squad Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.
The 25-year-old landed with the team's practice squad Nov. 16, but he failed to crack the active roster at any point. Doss will now look for a new squad in need of depth at wide receiver.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 12 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read