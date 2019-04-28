Keelan Doss: To sign with Raiders

The Raiders are expected to sign Doss to an undrafted free agent contract, Matt Schneidman of The Mercury News reports.

Doss was dominant at UC Davis, a FCS school. In 24 games the last two seasons he played in 24 games and totaled 233 receptions for 2,833 yards and 16 touchdowns. He'll face a steep increase in competition at the NFL level but could prove to be a diamond in the rough for the Raiders. Doss will aim to secure a roster spot as a backup receiver and special teams contributor in 2019.