Keelan Doss: Waived by Raiders
RotoWire Staff
Sep 5, 2020
The Raiders waived
Doss on Saturday
Despite averaging 23.3 snaps per game over eight contests with the Raiders last year, Doss was cut by the team to start the 2020 season. Since he has experience with the Raiders, he could stick around as a practice-squad member.
