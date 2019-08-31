Keelan Doss: Waived by Raiders
Doss is being waived by the Raiders on Saturday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Doss had a solid preseason, hauling in 17 of 26 targets for 162 yards and a touchdown over four games. The undrafted rookie could find himself on a wideout-deprived NFL roster later this season, and at the very least has put himself in contention for a spot on Oakland's practice squad, assuming he clears waivers.
