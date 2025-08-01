Allen is visiting the Chargers on Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, there is mutual interest in a potential reunion, after Allen -- who was drafted by the Chargers in 2013 -- spent last season with the Bears. Following the retirement of Mike Williams, WR slotting behind Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston is up grabs, and adding a player of Allen's stature could provide a nice boost to Los Angeles' passing attack.