Reynolds was waived by Seattle on Saturday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Reynolds went undrafted in 2016 and saw his first regular season action in 2018 while with Seattle. He'll become a free agent if he goes unclaimed in the waiver process.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week