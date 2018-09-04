Keenan Reynolds: Heads to practice squad
The Seahawks signed Reynolds to their practice squad, he reports.
Reynolds was a cut-down day victim for the third straight year. He had high points during minicamp that put him on Seattle's radar to make the team, but that didn't translate over to preseason games. The team is carrying only five wideouts on its final roster, so any serious injuries force them to lift Reynolds to the active roster.
