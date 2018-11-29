The Seahawks signed Reynolds to their practice squad Thursday.

As expected, Reynolds has reverted to Seattle's practice squad after having been waived by the team earlier this week. The 30-year-old wideout has spent the season bouncing between Seattle's practice squad and active roster, but has only been active for three games and did not see a single target during that time. Even if Reynolds rejoins the 53-man roster at some point in 2018, he's unlikely to carry any fantasy value.

