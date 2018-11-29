Keenan Reynolds: Joins Seattle's practice squad
The Seahawks signed Reynolds to their practice squad Thursday.
As expected, Reynolds has reverted to Seattle's practice squad after having been waived by the team earlier this week. The 30-year-old wideout has spent the season bouncing between Seattle's practice squad and active roster, but has only been active for three games and did not see a single target during that time. Even if Reynolds rejoins the 53-man roster at some point in 2018, he's unlikely to carry any fantasy value.
