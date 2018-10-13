Keenan Reynolds: Let go by Seahawks
Reynolds was waived by the Seahawks on Saturday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Reynolds was promoted from the team's practice squad in early September and is a likely candidate to return there if he goes unclaimed on waivers. The 24-year-old was active for two games and did not record a catch.
More News
-
Seahawks' Keenan Reynolds: Promoted to active roster•
-
Keenan Reynolds: Heads to practice squad•
-
Seahawks' Keenan Reynolds: Impresses during first day of minicamp•
-
Seahawks' Keenan Reynolds: Inks deal with Seattle•
-
Keenan Reynolds: Released by Ravens•
-
Ravens' Keenan Reynolds: Making improvements but remains long shot•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...