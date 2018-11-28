Reynolds was waived by the Seahawks on Tuesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Reynolds has now been waived by the Seahawks twice this season. Assuming he clears waivers, he will likely revert back to the team's practice squad. The 30-year-old has been active for three games total this season. He is unlikely to provide any fantasy value going forward even if he again gets the call to join the 53-man roster.

