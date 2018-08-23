Keenan Robinson: Hanging up cleats
Robinson has elected to retire, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Robinson, who's been in the league since 2012, signed in late July with the Bills but apparently wasn't in line for meaningful minutes and might not have even made the team. This will be on less question mark for Buffalo, which already has several decisions to make regarding an unproven linebacking corps.
