The Texans signed Brown to their practice squad Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brown joins his hometown team, as he played his college football at Texas State, where he caught 51 passes for 577 yards and five touchdowns in 2018. He'll be a long shot to earn a spot on a 53-man roster in Houston or elsewhere around the league.

