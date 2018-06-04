Keeon Johnson: Waived by Giants
Johnson was waived by the Giants on Monday, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.
Johnson, an undrafted free agent in 2017, spent last season on the Giants injured reserve list after breaking his foot in a mid-August practice. He was able to rejoin the team for spring workouts earlier this offseason and appears to be back to full strength, but has now been released as the Giants look to evaluate other options. Johnson will look to latch on elsewhere with the hope of impressing during minicamp or training camp.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Ingram
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Michael Crabtree...
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Mailbag: New life for Marshall
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail and also looks...
-
Early 2018 Season Preview
Want to check out our Fantasy Football Draft Guide before it hits news stands? Here's how.
-
2018 Fantasy Football position tiers
Dave Richard's 2018 Fantasy Football positional tiers have been revealed
-
Rookie dynasty rankings: Pick Sutton
Dave Richard called Leonard Fournette's huge rookie year