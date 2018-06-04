Johnson was waived by the Giants on Monday, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Johnson, an undrafted free agent in 2017, spent last season on the Giants injured reserve list after breaking his foot in a mid-August practice. He was able to rejoin the team for spring workouts earlier this offseason and appears to be back to full strength, but has now been released as the Giants look to evaluate other options. Johnson will look to latch on elsewhere with the hope of impressing during minicamp or training camp.