Keeon Johnson: Waived/injured by Giants

Johnson (foot) was waived/injured by the Giants on Friday, Art Stapleton of The Record reports.

Johnson suffered from a broken foot in Thursday's practice that'll likely leave him out an extended period of time. After clearing waivers, he's expected to land on the Giants' injured reserve.

