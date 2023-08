Johnson was cut by the Bills on Tuesday, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

Johnson was signed to Buffalo's practice squad in October of the 2022 campaign, but the wideout did not appear in any games. The 26-year-old has not played a regular season game since 2020, when he appeared in eight games with the Cardinals. Johnson was unable to secure a reserve role in the Bills receiver corps ahead of the 2023 season.