Keevan Lucas: Let go by Eagles
Lucas was officially waived by the Eagles on Saturday, Adam Caplan of ESPN reports.
Despite a successful college career, Lucas faced an uphill battle to earn a 53-man roster spot with Philadephia. The fact that he didn't record any preseason stats during the club's second or third contests likely left the writing on the wall, and he's now free to sign elsewhere.
