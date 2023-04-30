Atlanta is expected to sign Harris as an undrafted free agent, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Harris followed up a breakout 2021 campaign in which he posted career highs in receptions (92), receiving yards (1,084) and touchdowns (16) with 80 catches for 1,050 yards and seven scores in 2022. He also has experience as a return man, posting 716 kick-return yards and 66 punt-return yards during his final collegiate campaign. The competition he'll face in the NFL is certainly an upgrade over his opponents while playing for Oklahoma Baptist, but the 5-foot-9 wideout's outstanding production has still earned him a chance to compete for a roster spot in Atlanta.