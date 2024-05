Harris (undisclosed) has been waived/injured by the Steelers, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Harris signed a reserve/future contract with Pittsburgh in January. It is unclear what injury he is dealing with at this time. Assuming the does not get claimed off waivers, the pass catcher will presumably revert to the team's injured reserve. From there, his season will come to a premature end unless both he and the team can reach an injury settlement once his health is back up to par.