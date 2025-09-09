default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Jets signed Robinson to the practice squad Tuesday, Susanna Weir of the team's official site reports.

Robinson was unable to make the Eagles' 53-man roster at the end of training camp but will get another opportunity with the Jets as a member of the practice squad. The 2024 fifth-rounder appeared in six regular-season games for the Jaguars in his rookie season but was waived by Jacksonville in early June. Robinson is a candidate to be elevated to the active roster for the Jets' Week 2 AFC East clash against the Bills on Sunday if Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) is unable to play.

More News