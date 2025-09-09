The Jets signed Robinson to the practice squad Tuesday, Susanna Weir of the team's official site reports.

Robinson was unable to make the Eagles' 53-man roster at the end of training camp but will get another opportunity with the Jets as a member of the practice squad. The 2024 fifth-rounder appeared in six regular-season games for the Jaguars in his rookie season but was waived by Jacksonville in early June. Robinson is a candidate to be elevated to the active roster for the Jets' Week 2 AFC East clash against the Bills on Sunday if Kene Nwangwu (hamstring) is unable to play.