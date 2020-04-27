Play

The Patriots waived Davis on Sunday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent, Davis has made just six appearances -- all of them in 2018 -- accruing two seasons in the process. He proceeded to spend all of the last campaign on IR with an undisclosed injury. Considering he's only been rostered by the Pats, it'll be interesting to see whether Davis will get an opportunity with another organization.

