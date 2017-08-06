Baxter was placed on waivers Sunday.

Baxter recently underwent surgery after he suffered from a wrist injury in Thursday's practice, and the team never did release a timetable for his recovery. It's appears likely that Baxter was given a long timetable by team doctors, and that is what ultimately led to him being waived.

