Ford was cut by the Bills on Monday.

Ford appeared in two games for Buffalo last season, including as the starting back for the Bills' Week 16 loss to New England -- the Texas A&M product was the team's leading rusher with seven carries for 33 yards. That would be Ford's last game in a Bills uniform, as he was a healthy scratch for Week 17. With Buffalo adding Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon in free agency, there just wasn't any room for Ford on the roster. The Bills also released Chris Ivory in late March.

