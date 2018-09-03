Ford, who was waived by the Bills in Saturday's cuts, was signed to Buffalo's practice squad Sunday, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports.

The Bills already have four running backs and a fullback on the active roster, so Ford has a long way to go before achieving relevance, but at least the team sees him as a worthy project. The Bills also signed tackles Gerhard de Beer and De'Ondre Welsey, wide receiver Cam Phillips, defensive end Mike Love, linebacker Corey Thompson, safety Dean Marlowe and cornerback Levi Wallace to the practice squad.