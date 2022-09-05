The Commanders released Ismael (concussion) from injured reserve Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Ismael was placed on IR by the Commanders on Tuesday with what has now been identified as a concussion, but he will now be eligible to play in 2022 after reaching an injury settlement with the team. The center started four games and appeared in 10 contests overall with Washington last season.
