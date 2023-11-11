The Saints waived Kirkwood on Saturday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
Kirkwood saw his snap count on offense gradually decrease over the course of the season before he was a healthy scratch for the last two games. He finishes his 2023 stint with the Saints with one catch on four targets for four yards. Kirkwood will seek his next options should he clear waivers.
