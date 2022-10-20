The Saints released Kirkwood (ankle) on Thursday.
Kirkwood was signed from New Orleans' active roster last Saturday before suiting up for his second game consecutive game in Sunday's loss to Cincinnati. The 27-year-old caught his lone target for 14 yards over 70 defensive snaps in the contest, but he popped up with an ankle injury on Monday's injury report and did not practice at all Week 7. Now, Kirkwood will likely look to re-sign with the Saints' practice squad if he's unable to land a contract with an active roster elsewhere.