Kirkwood reverted to the Ravens' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Despite being elevated to the active roster for the first time Saturday, Kirkwood was inactive for the Ravens' AFC wild-card win over the Steelers. He'll be available for elevation for Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Bills.
