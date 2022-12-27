Kirkwood reverted to New Orleans' practice squad Monday, per the NFL transactions log.
With Chris Olave (hamstring) out, Kirkwood was elevated to the active roster for the first time since Week 6 and played 16 of the Saints' 54 offensive snaps, putting him behind Tre'Quan Smith (33), Marquez Callaway (26) and Rashid Shaheed (23) but ahead of Kirk Merritt (three). However, Kirkwood failed to haul in either of his targets during New Orleans' 17-10 win over Cleveland and will head back to the practice squad.