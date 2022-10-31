The Saints re-signed Kirkwood to the practice squad Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Kirkwood has helped fill in for New Orleans' depleted receiving corps since first signing with the team's practice squad in late September. The 27-year-old caught both of his targets for 18 yards between Weeks 5 and 6, but he then battled a brief ankle injury and has spent time on and off the team's active roster over the past two weeks. Kirkwood was already elevated from the practice squad once this season, and he'll be eligible for two more such activations with the Saints moving forward.