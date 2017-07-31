Marshall (knee) was released by the Redskins with an injury designation Monday, Stephen Czarda of Redskins.com reports.

Marshall, a seventh-round pick in 2016, has seen his first two NFL seasons derailed by injuries. Last year, the speedster missed the entire campaign after suffering an elbow injury during the preseason. Following a subsequent return to health, Marshall was reportedly doing well prior to suffering a season-ending torn right patella tendon in practice over the weekend. In a roster move corresponding to Marshall's release, the Redskins signed fellow running back Kenny Hilliard.