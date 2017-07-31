Keith Marshall: Waived by Redskins
Marshall (knee) was released by the Redskins with an injury designation Monday, Stephen Czarda of Redskins.com reports.
Marshall, a seventh-round pick in 2016, has seen his first two NFL seasons derailed by injuries. Last year, the speedster missed the entire campaign after suffering an elbow injury during the preseason. Following a subsequent return to health, Marshall was reportedly doing well prior to suffering a season-ending torn right patella tendon in practice over the weekend. In a roster move corresponding to Marshall's release, the Redskins signed fellow running back Kenny Hilliard.
More News
-
Redskins' Keith Marshall: Out for season with torn patella tendon•
-
Redskins' Keith Marshall: Carted off with apparent knee injury•
-
Redskins' Keith Marshall: Could be headed for practice squad•
-
Redskins' Keith Marshall: Says he's healthy and ready to compete•
-
Redskins' Keith Marshall: May have to fight for roster spot•
-
Redskins' Keith Marshall: Placed on IR•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....