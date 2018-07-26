Keith Marshall: Waived with injury settlement
Marshall (knee) was waived Wednesday after agreeing to an injury settlement with the Cardinals, John Keim of ESPN reports.
Marshall showed promise in practice at times, but the runner has spent the past two seasons on injured reserve, most recently due to a torn patellar tendon. There's no timeline for when he's expected to be healthy again.
More News
-
Redskins' Keith Marshall: Still not practicing•
-
Redskins' Keith Marshall: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Keith Marshall: Waived by Redskins•
-
Redskins' Keith Marshall: Out for season with torn patella tendon•
-
Redskins' Keith Marshall: Carted off with apparent knee injury•
-
Redskins' Keith Marshall: Could be headed for practice squad•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Lynch
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...
-
Spotlight on Luck at start of camp
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the outlook for Andrew Luck this season in his comeback after missing...
-
Expert QB rankings debate
Amid Quarterback Week, we get our experts on the record as they defend their rankings. How...
-
QB spotlight: Buy Jimmy G hype?
Jimmy Garoppolo finished last season with five straight wins and four outings with over 290...
-
Industry analysts mock with CBS
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest PPR mock draft, which features analysts...
-
Jamey's QB sleepers, breakouts and busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at quarterback for the...