Mumphery has been training in Dallas with the hope of resuming his NFL career, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans parted ways with Mumphery in June of 2017 in the wake of an off-field allegation stemming from the wideout's time at Michigan State, which ultimately didn't result in Mumphery being charged with a crime. Following a recent settlement that included an undisclosed financial sum to Mumphery from the university as well as the finding of fault against Mumphery being vacated, the legal matter is now closed and the 26-year-old, who was a fifth-round draft pick of Houston in 2015, now hopes to resume his pro football career.